Report: Jaguars working to hire Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

New Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson appears to have made his choice for defensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are working on a deal that would land Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell that key spot on Pederson’s staff. Caldwell interviewed with the Ravens last month before they hired Mike Macdonald to run their defense.

Caldwell spent 11 seasons playing linebacker in the NFL and was a teammate of Pederson’s with the Eagles in 1999. The two men were also on the Eagles coaching staff from 2009-2012.

Caldwell has spent the last three years in Tampa. He’s also coached for the Jets and Cardinals since that stint in Philly came to an end.