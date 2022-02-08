Report: Patriots working to bring Joe Judge back

Getty Images

It looks like former Giants head coach Joe Judge will be heading back to New England.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Patriots are working on a deal to bring Judge back to Bill Belichick’s staff. Judge worked for the Patriots from 2012-2019 and was the special teams coordinator for the last five of those seasons.

Judge was also the wide receivers coach in 2019 and it appears a return to the Patriots would move him back in that direction. Breer reports that Judge is expected to be an offensive assistant when and if the deal gets done.

Judge was fired after going 10-23 over two seasons with the Giants. He’d follow other coaches like Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia in returning to Belichick’s staff after failing to find the same kind of success on their own.