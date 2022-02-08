Report: Rory Segrest is expected to reunite with Doug Pederson on Jaguars staff

Getty Images

Rory Segrest is expected to reunite with Doug Pederson in Jacksonville.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reports Segrest, the Louisiana defensive coach/assistant head coach, will take a job with the Jaguars.

Segrest coached with the Eagles from 2006-10, overlapping with Pederson for two seasons. Segrest was the special teams quality control/assistant defensive line coach (2006-07), special teams coordinator (2007-09) and defensive line coach (2009-10).

In 2006 and 2010, the Eagles won the NFC East and made it to the NFC Championship game in 2008. Segrest also coached in the 2009 Pro Bowl.

He spent four seasons coaching with the Louisiana football program.