Report: Texans hiring George Warhop, Hal Hunter to coach the offensive line

Getty Images

The Texans are hiring George Warhop as offensive line coach and Hal Hunter as assistant offensive line coach, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Warhop, 62, coached for the Jaguars last season, but new coach Doug Pederson didn’t retain him.

Warhop has coached the offensive line for the Buccaneers, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys, Cardinals and Rams.

Hunter, 62, has coached for the Giants, Browns, Colts and Chargers.

He was head coach at LSU for one game, a 35-10 win over Arkansas after Gerry DiNardo was fired.