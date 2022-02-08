Report: Vikings interviewed Anthony Weaver for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Vikings’ list of defensive coordinator candidates reportedly includes Ravens defensive line coach/run game coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the team has interviewed Weaver. They have also requested an interview with Lions defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant as they wait to officially name Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach.

Weaver interviewed for the defensive coordinator position in Baltimore before they hired Mike Macdonald to fill the opening on John Harbaugh’s staff. Weaver was also a candidate for the Broncos, but they are set to hire Rams secondary coach Ejiro Evero for that opening.

Weaver joined the Ravens in 2021 and he previously worked for the Texans, Browns, Bills, and Jets. O’Connell was Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach in 2015 and Weaver was the defensive line coach that year.