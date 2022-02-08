Reports: Seahawks interested in Karl Scott for secondary role

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have interest in former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott joining their coaching staff in a role working with their secondary, according to multiple reports.

Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.com reported that the Seahawks are expected to add Scott as a defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times confirmed the Seahawks have interest in Scott but that nothing has been completed with him as of yet. Additionally, his exact role and title have not been confirmed either.

The Seahawks remain interested in former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as well despite promoting Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator and hiring Ed Donatell to be a senior assistant. Desai interviewed with the Vikings for their defensive coordinator position as well. Hurtt, Donatell and Desai all previously coached together with the Bears.

Scott was in his first season with the Vikings after a three-year stint coaching cornerbacks under Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. Scott has also coached at Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas Tech, Southeastern Louisiana, Tusculum and Delta State.

The Seahawks are looking for secondary coaching since firing passing game coordinator Andre Curtis and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. at the end of the season.