Rob Gronkowski would love to play with Joe Burrow, if not Tom Brady

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has played for two teams and with one primary quarterback. Gronkowski played nine seasons with Tom Brady with the Patriots and sat out 2019 before joining Brady for two seasons in Tampa.

Brady has announced he’s retiring (for now).

It was assumed that Gronkowski also would call it quits, in which case the two long-time teammates would be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027.

But the Bucs are not ruling out a return by Gronkowski, and Gronkowski hasn’t announced his plans.

He becomes a free agent in March.

During a promotional appearance for Autograph NFTs on Tuesday, Gronkowski was asked who he would want as his quarterback if not Brady.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said, via Chris Mason of masslive.com. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm, and he just slings it out on the field.

“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Gronkowski, 32, caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this season.