Saints have no comment on Alvin Kamara arrest

Getty Images

The Saints held a press conference to formally introduce Denis Allen as their new head coach on Tuesday, but Allen’s plans for the team were not the only topic up for discussion.

Running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas after playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday on a charge of battery causing significant bodily harm and the press conference provided the first opportunity for reporters to ask anyone from the team about the incident.

“It’s a situation we’re gathering some information. I think it’s early for any sort of comment,” Allen said, via multiple reporters.

Kamara could face punishment under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy for anything that went on in Vegas and a police report indicated that video evidence backed the victim’s account of Kamara’s behavior.