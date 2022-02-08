Sean McVay not sad to see Mike McDaniel leave the NFC West

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay’s focus is on beating the Bengals and winning a Super Bowl this week, but he’s been able to keep up on other developments in the world of football.

One of those developments is the Dolphins’ decision to hire Mike McDaniel as their new head coach. McVay knows McDaniel from three years together on the Washington staff and from his five seasons as one of Kyle Shanahan’s top assistants with the 49ers.

On Monday, McVay said the former helped form a high opinion of McDaniel and the latter makes him happy to know that he’ll now be coaching in the AFC East rather than the NFC West.

“I just think the world of Mike McDaniel, and selfishly I’m not sad to see him leaving our division, either,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

The Rams aren’t scheduled to face the Dolphins until 2024, so it will be some time before McVay has to contend with McDaniel as a head coach.