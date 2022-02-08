Steelers hire Frisman Jackson as receivers coach

Getty Images

The Steelers have made an unexpected move with one of their position coaches.

Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday that Frisman Jackson has been hired as the club’s new receivers coach.

Jackson replaces Ike Hilliard, who had held that position since 2020. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Hilliard’s contract was not renewed, which was surprising and upsetting to some Steelers players.

Jackson, 42, spent the last two seasons as the Panthers’ receivers coach. He had also been with Carolina head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and Temple, but served as the Titans’ receivers coach in 2017.

Jackson caught 40 passes for 490 yards in four seasons with the Browns from 2002-2005.

The Panthers now have two position coach vacancies at receiver and defensive line.