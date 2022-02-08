Steelers interviewing Louis Riddick for GM

Getty Images

The Steelers will definitely have a different General Manager this year. Monday Night Football might have a different announcing team as well.

That’s because Louis Riddick, currently part of ESPN’s Monday night team, is interviewing for the Steelers GM job.

Interestingly, Riddick didn’t give the information to his colleagues at ESPN. Instead, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news.

Riddick has some personnel experience but hasn’t worked in the NFL for almost a decade, last working for the Eagles in 2013, where he had the title of director of pro personnel.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert will retire after the 2022 NFL draft.