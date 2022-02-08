The coaching carousel stops spinning, for 11 months

Getty Images

It took a while, but all teams looking for new coaches have hired new coaches. (The Vikings unofficially have hired Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. And as we know nothing ever goes haywire with arrangements like that.)

Now, we enter the phase where the media blindly heaps praise on the coaches who were hired. They’re all great. They’re all gonna be great. It’s all gonna go great.

Until it doesn’t.

All 32 teams could have “great” coaches. It won’t keep all of them employed. When it’s time to play games, there will be winners. There will be losers. There will be good teams. There will be bad teams. And the bad teams eventually will do what they can to create the impression they’re trying to be better.

This year, nine jobs came open. Every year, some will. Chances are that, within three or four years, half the coaches hired in the current cycle will be fired.

That’s how it works. For now, though, no one knows who will or won’t do well or not. So let’s assume they’ll all be great, until reality intervenes and shows otherwise.