Tim Kelly will serve as Titans’ passing game coordinator

Former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will serve as the Titans’ passing game coordinator and work with offensive coordinator Todd Downing, head coach Mike Vrabel said.

Kelly was the offensive coordinator in Houston for three seasons, but the Texans fired him and head coach David Culley the same day last month.

“Tim Kelly will help the offense, very similar to how (senior defensive assistant) Jim Schwartz has on defense in his role,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I really thought that was a positive thing for us, and I think that worked well for our defense. And I want to do the same thing on offense. Tim is a guy I know, and I have worked with and watched.”

Kelly is the brother of former Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly.

He will have a role similar to the one Jim Schwartz had last season working with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

“Those are all questions that everybody wants to know,” Vrabel said. “Todd is in charge of the offense the same way Shane is in charge of the defense. And it’s good to have guys who can help, and you can bounce ideas off of and communicate with and help us any way they can, and that is what Tim is going to do.”

Downing took some heat after the divisional round loss to the Bengals as his offense scored only 16 points and turned the ball over three times. The Titans used Derrick Henry, who averaged 3.1 yards per carry while returning from a foot injury, for 19 more snaps than D'Onta Foreman, who gained 66 yards on only four carries.