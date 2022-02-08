Titans sign Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson to contract extensions

Getty Images

The Titans are keeping continuity with their top football brass.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday that head coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson have each reached agreements on contract extensions with the club.

The lengths of the new deals were not disclosed. Both men were previously under contract through 2022.

“I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans. Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff.”

Robinson was hired as the team’s G.M. in 2016. The Titans have not had a losing season under Robinson. But after a pair of 9-7 seasons with former head coach Mike Mularkey to begin Robinson’s tenure, the Titans hired Vrabel in 2018.

Vrabel’s first two years ended with 9-7 records, but the club advanced to the AFC Championship game in 2019. The Titans have won the AFC South in each of the last two seasons, but have been one-and-done in the postseason.

The Titans also officially announced former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has been hired as the team’s passing game coordinator. And Tennessee has hired Bobby King as its inside linebackers coach.