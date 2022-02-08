Vikings want to interview Aubrey Pleasant for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Vikings have to wait until after the Super Bowl to finalize a deal making Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell their next head coach, but the work of putting together the rest of the coaching staff is underway.

NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with Lions defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant. The Vikings want to talk to Pleasant about their defensive coordinator position.

Pleasant joined the Lions after Dan Campbell was hired as their head coach last year. He spent the previous four seasons as the defensive backs coach with the Rams, so he and O’Connell have worked together in the past.

Word on Monday was that Curtis Modkins is expected to be the Vikings’ running backs coach and run game coordinator, so they’re making progress on both sides of the ball.