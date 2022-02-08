Von Miller: I’ll be a Bronco forever, I’m just working in L.A. right now

Getty Images

Von Miller is about to play in the Super Bowl with the Rams, but in his heart he says he’s still with the team he won his first Super Bowl playing for.

Miller said that he would have preferred to play his entire career with the Broncos, who drafted him with the second overall pick in 2011.

“I didn’t want to leave, if it was up to me I’d still be in Denver,” Miller said. “This wasn’t my choice. I always wanted to be a Denver Bronco forever. I’ll always be a Denver Bronco forever. I’m just here working in L.A. right now.”

Miller said it’s been particularly difficult because his son remains in Denver.

“That was one of the toughest things I had to do, was to leave my first-born son in Denver and come here,” Miller said. “But it’s just the nature of my sport.”

Miller becomes a free agent in March, and it’s unclear where his future will be, but when his career is all over, he’ll consider himself first and foremost a Bronco.