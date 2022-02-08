Will Bengals fans show up in huge numbers for Super Bowl LVI?

Getty Images

Who will win Super Bowl LVI? That may hinge on the extent to which Bengals fans show up at SoFi Stadium for the game.

In early 2014, Seahawks fans descended on New York. It helped convince me that Seattle would beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII. In early 2020, a loud contingent of Chiefs fans appeared at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the game against the 49ers. Kansas City won.

With the Bengals the home team but the Rams playing at home for Super Bowl LVI, a Cincinnati invasion could go a long way toward fueling a win.

Will it happen? Roughly 30,000 showed up on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium to see the team off to Los Angeles. How many of those folks, or others, will make it into SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

It’s a long way from Ohio. But Bengals fans have become big believers in their favorite team. It won’t be a surprise if plenty of them spend the money to see in person their team’s first Super Bowl appearance since early 1989.

Thus, although I’ll be making my final pick on Thursday, I’d really like to wait until Sunday at the stadium to see whether there’s a Bengals takeover of the place known as the Rams house. Even when it isn’t.