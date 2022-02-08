Zac Taylor tells Bengals: We are not underdogs

Getty Images

The Bengals have arrived in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, and coach Zac Taylor wants them to be confident.

Taylor told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he let the team know that while the point spread may say the Rams are 4.5-point favorites, the Bengals should think of themselves as a team that is here because they belong.

“My message was simple: ‘We are here for a reason. This is not a fluke. We are not underdogs. This is just the last test of the season. We belong here,'” Taylor said.

Taylor told the players they’re free to enjoy themselves on their first night in Los Angeles because he’s confident everyone will show up to work ready to go on Wednesday.

“I have a mature disciplined team,” Taylor said. “I know they will do the right thing. I told them, ‘Whatever you do, remember you are here for one mission, the game.’”

It’s a game Taylor feels confident his players can win.