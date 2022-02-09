Aaron Donald: Von Miller has encouraged me to be more vocal

Getty Images

The Rams traded for veteran edge rusher Von Miller with the hopes that he could elevate the team’s defense to a championship level.

Miller’s made a clear on-field impact, particularly in the postseason. He’s recorded 12 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

But he’s also influenced defensive tackle Aaron Donald in a positive way, which Donald detailed during his press availability this week.

“Well obviously, we knew Von Miller, he’s an amazing talent,” Donald said. “His career speaks for itself, his production speaks for itself. I think adding to the mix with this defense with the players we had already was huge for us. I think he helped us a lot. He’s a great guy on the field, off the field. He’s definitely a great leader, leadership role.

“I think some things I’ve been able to take from Von and him being here and just talking to him is being more of a vocal guy. It’s been great to have him as a part of this team and get us to where we’re at right now — on the verge of trying to win a Super Bowl. But at the same time, building that brotherhood together has been great.”

Donald has always been one to set the standard through his work ethic and his play. But his vocal leadership came through in the NFC Championship game when he gathered his teammates on the sideline and implored them to finish.

Even if the Rams don’t win Super Bowl LVI, Miller’s influence on Donald will likely pay dividends for years to come.