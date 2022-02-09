Aaron Jones expects Aaron Rodgers back with the Packers in 2022

Getty Images

The status of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2022 season is uncertain, but one teammate believes Rodgers will be back.

Packers running back Aaron Jones says he expects Rodgers to be the quarterback for at least another year.

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones told NFL Network. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can’t imagine him anywhere else, that’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he’ll be back.”

Despite reports last year that Rodgers was unhappy, Jones said he thinks Rodgers is enjoying himself as a Packer.

“We had a lot of veterans in there. Just the way we were able bring along some of those younger guys and over the course of it have fun and be ourselves and come closer, all in that time, it was just fun to be around,” Jones said. “I think it brought joy back to football.”

Packers fans will hope Jones is right, but we still haven’t heard Rodgers confirm that he’ll be a Packer in 2022.