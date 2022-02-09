Arthur Blank: We have no reason to believe Matt Ryan won’t continue playing for Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons evaluated the quarterbacks in the 2021 draft, but in the end, they selected tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall choice. It’s hard to argue the choice since Pitts became only the second rookie tight end to surpass 1,000 yards.

But in so doing, the Falcons passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

So the team still needs a heir apparent for Matt Ryan.

“Great franchises have a successful transition from one quarterback to the next,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “We want to make sure we’re focused on doing the same thing. Coach understands that and so does our General Manager.”

Ryan, 36, is heading into his 14th NFL season and has two years remaining on his contract. Who knows what the future holds for Ryan?

“At some point, there will be a sunset for him, but exactly when that is I really can’t tell you, because I really don’t know,” Blank said.

A trade of Ryan would speed up the team’s rebuild, but they would be left without a starting quarterback. Ryan is still playing at a high level, having thrown for 3,968 yards and 20 touchdowns last season in Atlanta’s 7-10 campaign.

“(Ryan) loves the game. He loves the Falcons. He loves the city, and he wants to stay here,” Blank said. “That’s a decision the coach and General Manager will make. But we have no reason to think he won’t continue to be playing quarterback for us.”