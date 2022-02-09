Bears add Tim Zetts, Omar Young to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Bears announced two new additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff on Wednesday.

The team has hired Tim Zetts as their assistant tight ends coach and Omar Young as an offensive quality control coach.

Zetts will work with tight ends coach Jim Dray this season. He was a Packers offensive quality control coach in 2021, so he’ll be joining offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in making the jump from one NFC North team to another. He also backed up Getsy at quarterback while at Akron and coached with him at a number of college stops.

Young was the running backs coach at Eastern Illinois for the last three seasons. He was a quality control coach for Green Bay for two years before taking that job, so he also overlapped with Getsy on the Packers staff.