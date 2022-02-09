Bears hire David Walker as running backs coach

Getty Images

First-time head coach Matt Eberflus is filling out his staff, having hired his 15th assistant coach since taking the job. On Wednesday, the Bears announced the hiring of David Walker as the team’s new running backs coach.

Walker, 52, boasts 25 years of coaching experience, including seven in the NFL as a running backs coach with the Colts (2011-14) and Lions (2016-18). He last coached at any level in 2018.

Walker announced on Jan. 29, 2019, that he was stepping away from coaching to pursue other opportunities. But the coaching bug apparently caught up to him.

The Bears have hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, Alan Williams as defensive coordinator and Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator.

The team also has announced the hirings of Andrew Janocko (quarterbacks), Tyke Tolbert (receivers/passing game coordinator), Jim Dray (tight ends), Chris Morgan (offensive line), Travis Smith (defensive line), Dave Borgonzi (linebackers), James Rowe (defensive backs), Austin King (assistant offensive line), Tim Zetts (assistant tight ends), David Overstreet II (assistant defensive backs) and Omar Young (offense quality control).