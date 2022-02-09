Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters says Ja’Marr Chase will never become a diva

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has already established himself as one of the NFL’s best playmakers, and he’s only 21 years old. But no matter how big a star he is, the people who know him best say he’s not going to let it go to his head.

Cincinnati wide receivers coach Troy Walters says Chase has shown maturity and a great work ethic in his first year in the league.

“He’s a rare type of guy where success really doesn’t change him. He’s been the same person, even in the preseason when he had all those drops. He hadn’t changed,” Walters said. “So he doesn’t change whether things are going well or things aren’t going well. . . . Very humble. Very even keel. Tremendous worker. . . . He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. If he messes up, he’s hard on himself. . . . He wants to correct it. I don’t ever see him getting that big head, becoming a diva. I’m going to stay on him. I let those guys know, even after his 200-yard performance, I let them know the next day that was the past. It’s all about what have you done for me lately. He gets it and he puts the work in.”

That’s a good sign that Chase has many more good years ahead in the NFL.