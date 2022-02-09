Christian Kirk says Kyler Murray’s future will factor into his free agency plans

Getty Images

Christian Kirk played one season with Kyler Murray at Texas A&M and has spent three of his four NFL seasons catching passes from Murray with the Cardinals. Kirk is one of Murray’s closest friends.

So whatever is going on with Murray will affect Kirk’s offseason plans.

While at the WM Phoenix Open on Tuesday, Kirk didn’t offer any insight into Murray’s motivation for the quarterback’s social media scrub of anything Cardinals related. But Kirk did confirm that heading into free agency in March, he will factor Murray’s thinking into his plans.

“The guy is doing what he needs to do, and I have no control over that and yeah. That’s all I’ll say on that one,” Kirk said, via Jeff Vinton of 12 News. “If I’m not reacting to it, I don’t think anybody else should. But like I said, his decisions are his decisions, and I’ve been off of social media, but I hear the noise. So, I’m going to keep staying off of social media and just enjoy my offseason.”

Kirk made his most career catches (77), had his most career yards (982) and scored five touchdowns in 17 games as one of Murray’s main targets after DeAndre Hopkins‘ injury.