ESPN expands its deal with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

Getty Images

ESPN long wanted Peyton Manning as a Monday Night Football commentator, and once they got him they’re not letting him go.

The Peyton Manning and Eli Manning alternate Monday night commentary will continue through the 2024 season, ESPN announced today, and Peyton’s Omaha Productions will develop more content for ESPN.

That additional content will include alternative presentations for college football games, golf and UFC fights, although that alternative commentary will only be produced by Peyton’s company, and Peyton and Eli are not expected to do the commentary.

ESPN confirmed that the College Football Playoff National Championship will be among the events that Omaha Productions will produce alternative commentary for.

“I’ve always loved talking football with my brother, and it was even more fun to do it while watching ESPN’s Monday Night Football,” Peyton said in a statement. “Eli and I are excited to sign on for another season, and the entire Omaha team is looking forward to producing MegaCasts that celebrate other sports.”