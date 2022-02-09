Excessive heat watch issued for Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl

Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI may be the hottest Super Bowl on record.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the coming days in Los Angeles, with a forecast of 87 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday.

Players have said in the past that the field can get quite hot under SoFi Stadium’s translucent roof, so the heat could be a factor for the Rams and Bengals in the first half. Sunset will be around halftime.

The hottest Super Bowl temperature in history was 84 degrees at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Super Bowl VII in January of 1973.