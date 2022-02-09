Goodell confirms Las Vegas police contacted NFL about Alvin Kamara before the Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara played in the Pro Bowl after the NFL had been informed that he was being sought by Las Vegas police in connection with a felony battery case, Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed.

The NFL told PFT yesterday that Las Vegas police had told them prior to the Pro Bowl that they wanted to speak to Kamara about the battery, and Goodell expanded upon that today.

“Our security team was contacted by the police in Las Vegas just prior to the game, saying they would like to meet with Alvin after the game,” Goodell said. “Our security team did what they were asked to do and accommodated them.”

The victim in the case was hospitalized with an orbital fracture. Police say security camera footage shows Kamara participating in an assault on the victim.