Jaguars are expected to hire Jim Bob Cooter as passing game coordinator

Getty Images

The Jaguars are adding more support and experience for quarterback Trevor Lawrence on their coaching staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville is adding former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as passing game coordinator.

Cooter, 37, was the Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2014 and then was promoted to offensive coordinator after Joe Lombardi was fired from the position in 2015. He helped pilot quarterback Matthew Stafford to some of his mot successful seasons with Detroit. But Cooter’s contract was not renewed after the 2018 season under head coach Matt Patricia.

Cooter was the Jets’ running backs coach from 2019-2020 under head coach Adam Gase.

While new head coach Doug Pederson said he plans to call offensive plays, the team has brought in Cooter and former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy as quarterbacks coach as support.