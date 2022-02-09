NFL has four-year deal to play games in Germany, will also play in Mexico in 2022

Getty Images

The NFL is heading to Germany. And returning to Mexico.

The league announced today that it will play one game a year in Germany for each of the next four seasons, 2022 through 2025. The league will also play in Mexico City again in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to be there. We think it’s going to be a fantastic experience for us,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The first-ever regular-season game in Germany will take place in Munich during the 2022 season, at the home stadium of the Bayern Munich soccer team. The NFL will also play a game there in 2024. Two more NFL games will be played in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2023 and 2025.

The NFL will also play a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in November, returning to an annual tradition that had been stopped for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.