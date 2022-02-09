NFL says investigation of Washington Commanders will be conducted by the league, not the team

Getty Images

It’s obviously self-serving for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to hire the investigators who are going to look into a sexual harassment accusation against him, as he was reportedly poised to do. The league now says he won’t.

The NFL released a statement saying that it’s the league that will hire investigators who will look into former team employee Tiffani Johnston’s allegations that Snyder put his hand on her leg and tried to coerce her into his limousine.

“Last week, the League stated that we will review and consider Ms. Johnston’s allegations as we would any others regarding workplace conduct at the Washington Commanders. The League, not the team, will conduct an independent investigation and will be retaining an investigator to determine the facts shortly,” the league’s statement said.

The Commanders have been involved in so many controversies under Snyder’s ownership that it’s hard to keep them all straight, but the latest allegation drew particular attention because Johnston made it before Congress. It’s an allegation that the NFL should not allow to be swept under the rug.