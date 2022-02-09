Panthers re-sign J.J. Jansen

Getty Images

The longest-tenured member of the Panthers will be sticking around the team in 2022.

Carolina announced that long snapper J.J. Jansen has signed a one-year contract with the team. Jansen has been with the team since 2009 and he has played in every game for the team over that stretch of time.

That adds up to 209 total regular season games and that leaves Jansen 12 games away from tying John Kasay for the franchise record.

In order to get to that point, Jansen will likely have to beat out 2021 sixth-round pick Thomas Fletcher. Fletcher missed his rookie season while on injured reserve, but is expected back in action this year.