Ravens raising ticket prices for 2022

It will cost a little more to see the Ravens play at home during the 2022 season.

The team sent a letter to season-ticket holders announcing that there will be an average hike of nine percent on seats. Senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman said in the letter that “it’s vital that we remain competitive with other NFL teams” while announcing the increase.

“Revenue generated through your valued investment allows us to sign and retain players who will help the Ravens contend at the highest level, and it provides the kind of stadium experience you deserve and expect,” Koppelman wrote, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “We are committed to ongoing enhancements to your gameday experience, which over the next several years will include a long-term capital improvement plan for M&T Bank Stadium to keep it vibrant well into the future.”

It is the second time in three years that the Ravens have raised prices, but said they are planning to keep prices the same through the 2023 season.