Report: Jaguars hire Phil Rauscher as OL coach/run game coordinator

Getty Images

New Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson continues to fill out his first coaching staff.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Pederson has hired Phil Rauscher to be the club’s offensive line coach/run game coordinator. And the team has added Andrew Breiner as an offensive assistant.

Rauscher was most recently Minnesota’s offensive line coach in 2021. He was previously the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach and held that same position with Washington from 2018-2019.

Breiner reunites with Pederson after he was a pass game analyst for Philadelphia in 2020. He spent the 2021 season with FIU as the offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

The Jaguars introduced Pederson as its newest head coach over the weekend after a lengthy search.