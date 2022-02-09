Report: Jaguars hiring Heath Farwell as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found another one of their coordinators for Doug Pederson’s first Jacksonville staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Jaguars are hiring Heath Farwell to be their special teams coordinator.

Farwell spent the last three seasons as the Bills’ special teams coordinator. He previously spent a season with the Panthers as an assistant special teams coach. He held the same position with the Seahawks from 2016-2017.

Farwell played nine seasons in the league, excelling on special teams. He made the Pro Bowl in 2009 with Minnesota. He also won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in the 2013 season.