Report: Saints looking to add Doug Marrone, John Morton to offensive staff

With Dennis Allen now officially hired as the Saints head coach, he’s reportedly looking at a couple of former New Orleans assistants to help fill out his staff.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, Allen is considering adding former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and former Jets offensive coordinator John Morton.

Marrone served as the Saints’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2006-2008. He was Alabama’s offensive line coach in 2021 after being fired from the Jaguars. Morton was New Orleans’ receivers coach from 2015-2016 and spent the last three seasons as a Raiders senior offensive assistant.

Duncan reports it’s currently unclear the roles Marrone and Morton would have on the team’s offensive staff. But one of them could be the Saints’ next offensive coordinator, as Pete Carmichael — who served in the role under Sean Payton — is expected to stay with New Orleans but in a lower-profile position.

Carmichael previously declined an opportunity to interview to succeed Payton as the Saints head coach. While Payton called New Orleans’ offensive plays, Carmichael called them in 2012 when Payton was suspended.