Reports: Raiders hiring Jason Simmons to serve as defensive passing game coordinator

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring former Carolina Panthers assistant Jason Simmons to serve as their defensive passing game coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Simmons has spent the last two seasons in the same role with the Panthers under head coach Matt Rhule. He previously served with new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Green Bay Packers in 2018 when Graham was the linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator with the Packers. Simmons was with the Packers from 2011-2019 in multiple roles before leaving to join Carolina.

Simmons interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys regarding their defensive coordinator positions this offseason.

Simmons played 10 seasons in the NFL as a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.