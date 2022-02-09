Riley Reiff enjoying the ride despite being in a cast and on crutches

Getty Images

Bengals right tackle Riley Reiff has played only five postseason games in his career, including one NFC Championship Game. That’s as close to the Super Bowl as he’s come before this season.

On injured reserve with an ankle injury, Reiff will miss Super Bowl LVI. But that hasn’t stopped the 10-year veteran from enjoying the ride.

“What every kid dreams. It’s surreal,” Reiff said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “To do it with a group of guys like this is even better. Close-knit group. This is going to be a special weekend for us.”

Reiff underwent ankle surgery after the Dec. 12 loss to the 49ers. He remains in a cast and on crutches, but that wasn’t going to keep him away from his teammates this week.

Reiff made the trip to Los Angeles.

“These last four weeks have been one of the funnest of my life,” Reiff said. “It’s been fun to watch. It’s different from a fan’s perspective.”

Reiff has tried to coach up his replacement, Isaiah Prince, who had three career starts before starting the past six games for Reiff.

“Whatever I can do,” Reiff said. “He’s playing really well. He’s just competing. Playing hard. Playing physical. He’s done a good job.”