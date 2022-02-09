Rodney McLeod named the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award winner

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced five finalists for its Alan Page Community Award last week and the winner was revealed at the union’s pre-Super Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is this year’s recipient. McLeod hosted his foundation’s inaugural Art & Sole Sneaker Ball last December and raised more than $205,000 to update STEM and Black history curriculum in local schools. The event also collected 150 toys and 250 new pairs of shoes for families in need during the holiday season. McLeod also pledged $20,000 toward educational programs, focus groups and curriculum to Constitution High School and Hill-Freedman World Academy this fall.

“I am humbled to receive such a prestigious award,” McLeod said. “This award is truly all about the community; and when I hear the word ‘community,’ unity, hope and love also come to mind.”

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to McLeod’s foundation in recognition of the award.