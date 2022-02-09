Roger Goodell on Washington Commanders: A team can’t investigate itself

Getty Images

In the hours before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s press conference on Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that they would be launching an investigation into former team employee Tiffani Johnston’s allegations that team owner Daniel Snyder made inappropriate advances toward her.

The NFL responded by saying that they will conduct the investigation and Goodell sent the same message at his press conference.

“I do not see any way a team can do its own investigation of itself,” Goodell said. “That’s something we would do and we would do with an outside expert that would help us come to the conclusion of what the facts were, what truly happened, so we can make the right decision from there. We’ll treat that seriously.”

This is not the first investigation into Washington’s workplace culture and the results of the last one have not been released. Goodell has said in the past that there was no written report from investigator Beth Wilkinson and said Wednesday that there was no agreement with Snyder to keep the findings under wraps.