Roger Goodell: Tanking violations “very disturbing,” any violations won’t be tolerated

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened his annual Super Bowl press conference by answering questions related to the lack of progress for minority head coaching candidates in recent years.

That issue moved into the spotlight after former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league and several other teams last week. That lawsuit also alleged that Dolphins head coach Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019 in order to incentivize a bid to get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

When asked about those allegations on Wednesday, Goodell said that they were “very disturbing” because they impacted the integrity of the game. He said that the league will look into the allegations and that any violates that are found “won’t be tolerated.”

Goodell did not outline what kind of penalties might come from any violations that are uncovered or give any update about anything the league has done since the allegations were initially leveled.