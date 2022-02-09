Steelers announce Teryl Austin’s promotion to defensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have officially found their replacement for retired defensive coordinator Keith Butler, and they didn’t have to look very far.

Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that the club has promoted Teryl Austin to the position.

He was previously the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant/secondary coach for the last three seasons.

Austin has coached for several teams in his NFL career, spending the 2018 season as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator and 2014-2017 as Detroit’s defensive coordinator. He was also a defensive backs coach for the Seahawks, Cardinals, and Ravens.

Austin also drew some interest from the Giants to become their defensive coordinator after Patrick Graham departed for the Raiders. Austin ultimately decided to stick with Pittsburgh, with reports emerging on Sunday that he was the Steelers’ choice.