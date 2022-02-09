Steelers request interview with Morocco Brown for G.M.

Getty Images

The list of candidates to succeed Kevin Colbert as the Steeelers General Manager continues to grow.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has requested an interview with Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown. Brown interviewed with the Bears last month before they hired Ryan Poles.

Brown has been with the Colts since 2016 and also worked in Cleveland, Washington, and Chicago after breaking into the league as an intern with the Colts in 2000.

The Steelers have announced interviews with Titans executive Ryan Cowden, Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden, and Colts assistant GM Ed Dobbs. Word on Monday was that ESPN’s Louis Riddick is also interviewing and the team has a pair of in-house candidates in pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football operations Omar Khan.