Steve Wilks to interview for Panthers defensive backs coach

Steve Wilks may be returning to the Panthers.

Wilks was the team’s defensive backs coach from 2012-2016 under Ron Rivera and their defensive coordinator in 2017 before becoming the Cardinals head coach in 2018. He spent a year in that job and a year as the Browns defensive coordinator before becoming the University of Missouri defensive coordinator in 2021.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Wilks will interview to return to the defensive backs coach role on Matt Rhule’s staff. If he does take the job, he’ll be reunited with run game coordinator Al Holcomb. Holcomb worked with Wilks in his first Carolina stint and followed him to Arizona and Cleveland before returning to the Panthers after Rhule was hired in 2020.

Wilks also interviewed for the Giants’ coordinator job before they decided to hire Wink Martindale this week.