Tyler Higbee still day-to-day with knee injury

While Bengals head coach Zac Taylor expressed optimism on the potential availability of starting tight end C.J. Uzomah for Super Bowl LVI, the same doesn’t appear to be the case for head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ starting tight end.

While McVay did not reveal the entire injury report during his Wednesday press conference, he did note Tyler Higbee would not have practiced. The Rams will issue an estimated injury report as they held only a walk-through.

“Just taking it a day at a time, kind of like we had mentioned the other day,” McVay said of Higbee.

Higbee injured his knee early in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He also would not have practiced all of last week and McVay mentioned on Monday that he was unlikely to practice early in the week.

Higbee caught 61 passes for 560 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season. He has nine receptions for 115 yards in the postseason.

Backup offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom also would not have practiced on Wednesday.