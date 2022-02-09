Vikings hiring Ryan Grigson for senior personnel position

Getty Images

New Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is bringing some experience to his front office staff.

According to multiple reports, Minnesota is hiring former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson for a senior personnel position.

Grigson and Adofo-Mensah worked together with the Browns for the last two seasons. Adofo-Mensah was Cleveland’s vice president of football operations and Grigson was a senior football advisor.

Grigson has decades of experience in the league, moving up the ladder in scouting with the Rams and Eagles before becoming the Colts’ G.M. in 2012. He held that position through the 2016 season.

Multiple reports indicate that the full structure of Minnesota’s front office will be determined after the draft.