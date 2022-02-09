Zac Taylor “optimistic” about C.J. Uzomah’s availability for Sunday

Getty Images

Though he’s dealing with a knee sprain, Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has said that he doesn’t plan on missing “the biggest game of my life.”

At this point, it seems like he’ll be able to accomplish that goal.

In his Wednesday press conference, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said he’s optimistic about the progress Uzomah’s made in preparation for Super Bowl LVI.

“Again, we’ve got three more days of work to see where he’s at,” Taylor said. “He won’t practice today but he’ll likely get in some work tomorrow. So, again, optimistic with where he’s at.”

Uzomah was carted off the field after only nine snaps in the AFC Championship Game with a sprained MCL.

He caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and has 13 receptions for 135 yards and a TD in the postseason.