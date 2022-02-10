Alvin Kamara’s attorney says they will do own investigation into battery allegations

Getty Images

The attorney representing New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara released a statement regarding the arrest of Kamara in Las Vegas on battery charges.

Via Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Drew Findling said they will be conducting their own investigation into the claims against Kamara.

“Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual,” Findling said in a statement. “The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.”

Kamara was arrested after the conclusion of the Pro Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Darnell Greene was taken to the hospital after an altercation at the Cromwell Hotel outside of the Drais After Dark Club on Saturday. Kamara is alleged to have shoved Greene as he approached an elevator bank with multiple people then attacking Greene causing injury. Police have said that surveillance footage of the incident supports the claims.

The statement is somewhat odd. If there’s surveillance video of the incident, it should be rather clear what happened. Either Kamara participated in an assault of Greene, or he didn’t.

Greene sustained an orbital fracture of his right eye, per the police report.