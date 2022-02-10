Andrew Whitworth wins Walter Payton Man of the Year

Getty Images

The most prestigious award the NFL gives out is the Walter Payton Man of the Year. Each team nominates one player for it.

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth became the first player from the Rams ever to win it.

The award, which is presented to a player in recognition of his “outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it,” capped off the NFL Honors show Thursday night.

Whitworth, 40, is the first offensive lineman to win Man of the Year since the Baltimore’s Matt Birk in 2011. On Sunday, Whitworth will become the oldest starting offensive lineman in Super Bowl history when the Rams play his former team, the Bengals.

Whitworth launched the Big Whit Homes for L.A. Families program at the beginning of the season and pledged to donate $20,000 after each Rams home game. He also made donations to repair homes in his home state of Louisiana and moved Angelenos facing housing insecurity into affordable homes.

Whitworth also works with non-profits in L.A. to aid people in paying rent, buying groceries and offers support for down payments and the furnishing of home. When Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana in August, Whitworth parented with Rebuilding Together to assist with essential home repairs to damaged homes.

For winning Man of the Year, Whitworth receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

The other 31 nominees receive a $40,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice.