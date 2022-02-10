Bears hire Andre Curtis as safeties coach

USA TODAY Sports

The Bears announced another addition to their coaching staff on Thursday.

Andre Curtis has been hired as their safeties coach.

Curtis spent the last seven years with the Seahawks. He was the defensive passing game coordinator for the last four seasons and also had stints as the defensive backs coach and safeties coach on Pete Carroll’s staff.

Prior to Seattle, Curtis worked for the Saints, Rams, and Giants. He coached at Georgia Southern and VMI before moving up to the professional ranks.

The Bears now have 20 assistant coaches on staff under new head coach Matt Eberflus. Alan Williams heads up the defensive side of the ball with defensive backs coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II joining Curtis in working with the secondary.